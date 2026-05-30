Russian leader is facing suspicion for using body doubles

Vladimir Putin has consistently denied the use of body doubles, but admitted it was previously offered to him. Picture: Getty

By LBC Staff

Vladimir Putin is facing renewed body double rumours, after a minister was caught referring to him by a different name.

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In a video by the Kremlin, the deputy prime minister for agriculture, Dmitry Patrushev, appeared to call Vladimir Putin ‘Pal Laich’, which theorists believe is a nickname for Pavel Nicolaevich, the alleged body double of the president. A pro-Kremlin newspaper, Kommersant, admitted confusion over the comments made by Patrushev. "It seems that no one can explain what it was. Maybe he got overstressed ."Maybe he wanted to say something about something, but he caught himself." Read more: UK mulls sending more RAF jets to NATO's eastern flank after 'reckless' Russian drone attack on Romania Read more: Putin might 'regret' full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Xi tells Trump

Dmitry Patrushev seemed to refer to the Russian President by the name Pal Laich. Picture: Getty

In the official transcript of the video, Patrushev is claimed to have said "Vladimir Vladimirovich", Putin’s correct first name and patronymic. Rumours of Putin using body doubles for his safety have been swirling for years. In 2020, the Russian leader claimed that a plan to use body doubles for him was proposed in the early 2000s, but he rejected it. However, in 2022, Kyrylo Budanov, head of the Ukrainian military intelligence, asserted that Putin regularly uses body doubles. "There are at least three people [body doubles] who periodically appear," he said.