Putin threatens 'far more painful' response after Ukraine hits Crimea bridge for third time in a week
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Vladimir Putin has threatened to retaliate after Ukraine struck the bridge linking Russia to occupied Crimea for the third time this week.
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The Russian President said Moscow would abandon the idea of an agreement to halt attacks on energy facilities and shipping following the strikes.
Speaking in the Chinese city of Shenzhen after talks with Donald Trump and Xi Jinping, Putin said he had asked his Security Council to consider a possible moratorium on attacks at sea and on energy infrastructure.
“But after the strikes on the Crimean Bridge, there will be no agreements. We will respond to these strikes,” he said.
“And I want everyone to know this: I believe our response will be far more painful than what the Kyiv regime did to the bridge.”
Putin claimed the bridge was used exclusively for civilian purposes and had not been used to transport military equipment or petroleum products for a long time.
Ukraine has previously said Russia uses the crossing to supply its forces. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has described the attacks as retaliation for Russian strikes on Ukrainian infrastructure, including bridges.
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Ukraine’s military confirmed it had struck the road and rail crossing again, saying Neptune missiles had damaged railway tracks. No injuries were reported.
Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014. The 12-mile bridge, opened by Putin in 2018, links the peninsula to the Russian mainland and has become a symbol of Moscow’s control over the territory.
On Tuesday, Ukrainian drones and missiles destroyed the central section of the road bridge, according to footage and images verified by Reuters.
Russian-installed authorities in Crimea said a ferry service between the peninsula and the mainland would begin on Friday.
They said supplies of food, medicine and fuel had not been interrupted and electricity was being restored to areas affected by Ukrainian drone attacks.
Russian deputy prime minister Marat Khusnullin told state television it would take about a week to establish how long repairs to the bridge could take.
“We may be able to get certain sections up and running in a month or two,” he was quoted as saying by the state news agency Tass.
But Inger Kroon, a structural engineering specialist at Danish consultancy COWI, said replacing the damaged road span and its arch could take more than a year.
A temporary crossing could be built more quickly using support columns, she said, although those columns could make it difficult for vessels to pass underneath.