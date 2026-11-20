Vladimir Putin has threatened to retaliate after Ukraine struck the bridge linking Russia to occupied Crimea for the third time this week.

The Russian President said Moscow would abandon the idea of an agreement to halt attacks on energy facilities and shipping following the strikes.

Speaking in the Chinese city of Shenzhen after talks with Donald Trump and Xi Jinping, Putin said he had asked his Security Council to consider a possible moratorium on attacks at sea and on energy infrastructure.

“But after the strikes on the Crimean Bridge, there will be no agreements. We will respond to these strikes,” he said.

“And I want everyone to know this: I believe our response will be far more painful than what the Kyiv regime did to the bridge.”

Putin claimed the bridge was used exclusively for civilian purposes and had not been used to transport military equipment or petroleum products for a long time.

Ukraine has previously said Russia uses the crossing to supply its forces. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has described the attacks as retaliation for Russian strikes on Ukrainian infrastructure, including bridges.

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