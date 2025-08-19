Recently resurfaced claims have revealed that Vladimir Putin's security details reportedly collect his poo to take back to Russia when the president travels abroad.

The explosive claims, made by French investigative journalists Regis Gente and Mikhail Rubin, say that the Federal Protection Service (FPS) officers who accompany Putin on his international visits are charged with collecting his excrement in special bags which are kept in a dedicated briefcase.

They claim that this has been the case for years.

It is believed that the president does this to ensure that foreign adversaries are unable to learn private details about his health by testing his waste.

Ex-BBC journalist Farida Rustamova backed up their claims, saying a source told her that this has been practised since Putin first assumed power in 1999.

Rumours about Putin's health have circulated for years, with people speculating that he has cancer or has had a stroke - however, these claims have never been verified.