Thousands of Vodafone customers have been impacted by an outage across its internet services.

Customers first reported problems after 2pm, with most reporting that their home internet service was down.

More than 100,000 customers highlighted issues with the services on Monday, according to monitoring website DownDetector.

The telecoms giant said on Monday afternoon that it is trying to fix a major issue which has impacted its broadband, 4G and 5G services.

A smaller number also said that they could not access the internet through their mobile phones.

A spokeswoman for the company said: “We are aware of a major issue on our network currently affecting broadband, 4G and 5G services.

“We appreciate our customers’ patience while we work to resolve this as soon as possible.”

Customers also had issues accessing the company’s own website, which was knocked by the outage.

The telecoms firm has more than 18 million customers in the UK, including around 700,000 home broadband customers.

Users of the Voxi mobile operator, which is also owned by Vodafone, also reported issues about its service.

This comes after Vodafone merged with Three earlier this year, creating Britain's biggest phone network.

The company said it had made a “fast start” in combining its mobile networks following the creation of VodafoneThree.

Sales surged by 14.5% in the UK to 1.9 billion euros (£1.65 billion) between April and June, compared with the same period last year, due to it gaining Three’s customer base.

However, Vodafone revealed that its mobile contract customer base dropped by 46,000 in the quarter, due to Three UK consumer losses and large business contracts disconnecting.