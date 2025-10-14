Vodafone reveals cause of mass outage that left millions without internet access after cyber attack rumours
At its peak, more than 130,000 people reported problems to the internet status checker Downdetector.
Vodafone has announced that the mass outages to its internet connections, app, website and customer services on Monday were not the result of a cyber attack.
The malfunction was caused by a non-malicious software issue with one of the mobile network's vendor partners and struck around 2pm on Monday afternoon with services for many users down for at least a couple of hours.
A spokesperson from Vodafone said "On Monday afternoon, for a short time, the Vodafone network had an issue affecting broadband, 4G and 5G services. We apologise for any inconvenience this caused our customers."
Vodafone has more than 18 million customers in the UK, including around 700,000 home broadband customers.
According to Sabrina Hoque, a telecoms expert at Uswitch, customers could be entitled to compensation of £9.76 for each calendar day their broadband doesn't work - but only if it is down for more than two days.
"Ofcom advises that compensation for mobile signal outages is 'dependent on the circumstances'," she said, "but in extreme cases, where repairs take much longer, you may be entitled to an additional refund or account credit."
However, as this incident only lasted a few hours for most people, it is unlikely they will be entitled to a claim.