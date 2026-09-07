Irish broadcaster Vogue Williams has revealed the name of her fourth child with former Made In Chelsea star Spencer Matthews.

She also posted pictures of the couple’s other three children, sons Theodore and Otto and daughter Gigi, posing with the baby.

Williams, 40, revealed the baby was named Remy Valentine Matthews as she shared a picture of him in a blue knitted jumper and white hat on Instagram.

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Singer and former The Celebrity Traitors contestant Paloma Faith was among those replying to the post, writing: “Love the name Remy.”

Williams announced Remy’s birth on Tuesday by sharing images on Instagram of her and Matthews holding the newborn who was wearing a knitted red and white hat, and others of her introducing him to his siblings.

She said in the social media post: “Our beautiful baby boy has arrived safely… The house is bursting with excitement, love and happiness and we couldn’t be more delighted.”

Former This Morning presenter Holly Willoughby was among those congratulating the couple following the birth, replying: “Well done Vogue… super mamma.”

The couple had decided to keep their baby’s gender a secret until birth.

In May, Matthews said that Theodore, Otto and Gigi “can’t wait for the baby to come”.

Speaking before he ran all six possible routes up Mount Snowdon in North Wales in a 24-hour period, he said of the three children: “They’re like a little pack of wolves together. You know, they look after each other, they play with each other.”

The couple announced Williams’ pregnancy in April, with a picture of them pushing their stomachs together in beach attire, showing Williams’ baby bump.

They married in June 2018 after they met the previous year during filming for Channel 4 programme The Jump.

Williams was a late entry into last year’s edition of ITV reality show I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, alongside Celebs Go Dating receptionist Tom Read Wilson, with the series eventually being won by YouTuber Angryginge.

She also won the celebrity version of Gladiators last year, beating boxing star Nicola Adams in the final.

Last year, Matthews launched a podcast “exploring human potential” called Untapped, having taken on a number of endurance challenges for charity, including setting a world record by running 30 marathons in 30 days across the Jordanian desert in 2024.