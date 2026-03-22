Volodymyr Zelensky tells of ‘very bad feeling’ about Iran war impact on Ukraine. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said he has a “very bad feeling” about the impact of the war in the Middle East on the efforts to end the conflict in Ukraine and on defending his country while it remains ongoing.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Ukrainian president also addressed the strain on the special relationship between the UK and US amid the Iran war, saying the history between the two nations is “stronger than the emotions of two or three people”. He highlighted that Russian President Vladimir Putin “will want a long war” in the Middle East as it helps weaken Ukraine. Speaking on Sunday, Zelenskyy said: “I have a very bad feeling about the impact of this war on the situation in Ukraine and the focus of America, it’s more on the Middle East than on Ukraine unfortunately. “Therefore, you see that our diplomatic meetings, trilateral meetings, are constantly postponed. There is one reason: war in Iran.” He added that Donald Trump is “concentrating on Iran”. Read more: Trump gives Iran 48-hour deadline as Israel warns Tehran could strike London Read more: UK 'too dependent on fossil fuels from Middle East' says Steve Reed, insisting government's energy strategy is 'the right one'

Keir Starmer, President Zelensky and Mark Rutte at the door of Number 10. President Zelensky, President of Ukraine visits Keir Starmer at 10 Downing Street to sign a new UK-Ukraine defence pact. Picture: Alamy

On Friday, the US president said the UK “should have acted a lot faster” in allowing America to use British bases to strike Iranian missile sites targeting the Strait of Hormuz. It is not the first time the president has berated Sir Keir Starmer’s leadership over the war, including a personal attack on him for being “no Winston Churchill”. Mr Zelensky said the two leaders can meet and “reload” the relationship. He told the programme: “Keir is a smart and very good partner. Absolutely. “We know there are emotions in everyone at different times. I think that Keir, he’s in touch with President Trump, he can meet with him and reload the relationship again. It happens. “I don’t see a big problem, to be honest. I do not see a big challenge. Your history is stronger than the emotions of two or three people. Your history is simply stronger.”

An elections banner is seen with an image depicting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is seen in Budapest, Hungary on 19 March, 2026. Picture: Alamy