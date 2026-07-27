Volodymyr Zelensky said that the relationship between the two countries is "stronger than ever", thanking the Prime Minister for his commitment

Prime Minister Andy Burnham (left) speaks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Picture: Getty

By Alice Padgett

Volodymyr Zelensky’s visit to the UK sends a “very clear message” in support of Ukraine, the Prime Minister has said.

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Andy Burnham said it was “no accident” the Ukrainian president was his first international visitor since entering No10, in a move intended to highlight the Government’s continued support for Kyiv under his premiership. Hosting the Ukrainian president at a naval base in Portsmouth, the Prime Minister said the UK could be counted on “for as long as it takes”. He also told reporters that he intends to visit Ukraine “soon” but gave no indication when that would take place. “Volodymyr, you are the first leader I have welcomed in person since taking office, and that is no accident,” he said. “It is intended to send a very clear message: we are with Ukraine 100%, I am personally with you 100%, and I will honour every commitment this country has made to Ukraine in full.” Mr Zelensky responded that the relationship between the two countries is “stronger than ever”, thanking the Prime Minister for his commitment. Read More: Andy Burnham to set up 'Health and Social Care North' in Leeds Read More: UK defence spending ‘falls well short’ as Ukraine military experts warn war is changing every three months

Andy Burnham used his first bilateral with a foreign leader to underline London's "unwavering support" for Kyiv. Picture: Getty

During the visit, Mr Burnham announced that Britain will hand over the intellectual property behind its new “Stone Cloak” electronic warfare system, enabling Ukraine to produce the technology at scale. The tablet-sized device is designed to block Russian detection of any drones it is fitted to. The move will help drones “hit their targets and save Ukrainian lives”, the Prime Minister said. The Ministry of Defence has already given thousands of the jammers to Ukrainian forces to bolster their drone operations. Mr Burnham earlier said in a statement: “Britain stands with Ukraine, shoulder to shoulder, and our support remains unwavering. “Russia should be in no doubt of our resolve and we will not back down until we achieve long-lasting and just peace for Ukraine.

Britain's Prime Minister Andy Burnham (L) poses with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky (R) as they view Ukrainian equipment. Picture: Getty

Ukrainian military personal at HM Naval Base in Portsmouth. Picture: Alamy

“Stone Cloak is the best of homegrown British innovation and proven on the front line, and it will be vital to protecting our security in both our countries.” Following its deployment in Ukraine, the technology is expected to be incorporated into the UK’s next generation of long-range strike weapons, including Project Brakestop, the Government’s initiative to develop low-cost cruise missiles. During the visit, the two leaders will meet more than 200 Ukrainian military personnel who have spent the past three weeks in the UK taking part in Exercise Sea Breeze, aimed at strengthening warfighting capabilities and counter-mine measures in the Black Sea. Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband said: “The UK’s commitment to Ukraine is resolute and steadfast. As Russia continues its barbaric war, we will stand shoulder to shoulder with Ukraine for as long as it takes. “Ukraine is fighting not only for its own freedom and sovereignty, but for the values of security, democracy and the rule of law that we all share. That is why the UK is working with Ukraine to provide military, economic and diplomatic support, including developing the cutting-edge capabilities that will help Ukraine prevail in the war.”

The two leaders with Ukrainian personnel during their visit to HM Naval Base in Portsmouth on the south coast of England. Picture: Getty