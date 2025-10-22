On July 12 2022, I sat inside Courtroom 1 at the Old Bailey, having just been sworn in as a magistrate.

The judge reminded us of the historical significance of our surroundings. This was where some of the most high-profile cases go for trial – the Kray Twins in the 1960s and more recently, Constance Marten and Mark Gordon, found guilty of gross negligence manslaughter earlier this year.

So, what led me to that moment? I was first introduced to the idea when I worked at ITV News and a colleague shared his experience of sitting as a magistrate. But it wasn’t until years later, while working in government communications, that I finally submitted my application.

After completing training, I made my courtroom debut at the beginning of 2023, supported by my mentor and the Presiding Justice – who oversees the court.

Fast forward to 2025 and I have more than 30 court appearances as a magistrate under my belt whilst working full-time and juggling my family. Cases have ranged from assault by beating, drink driving and drug possession to voyeurism, driving without insurance and possession of a weapon. No two sittings are the same, and my magistrate colleagues bring a diverse perspective, having come from different backgrounds and professions.

Over time, I have developed a greater understanding of the legal process, but magistrates will always refer to Sentencing Guidelines set by the Sentencing Council, which ensure fair, consistent and proportionate sentences for criminal offences and enable magistrates to sentence a defendant accordingly. We also have legal advisers in court who support us on points of law and are crucial to understanding the legal framework in which we work.

When I think about those coming to court, I’m often struck by the very difficult circumstances people find themselves in. I’ve heard from defendants who have many challenges – they could be working several jobs to survive, battling an addiction or experiencing severe mental health issues. That’s when I really understand how coming into court can be an overwhelming and emotional experience. This is particularly acute when English is not their first language.

As many magistrates know, there are some frustrations about the role that are beyond our control – an historically overburdened justice system, outdated court rooms with poor acoustics and the tech.

That 95 per cent of criminal cases go through magistrates’ courts is remarkable given that so many processes and actions need to align to bring cases to a resolution. If prison transport is delayed or an interpreter hasn’t been booked, the entire process can be delayed or derailed.

But here I am, after almost three years, sitting on the bench alongside 14,500 other magistrates across England and Wales - with no intention of stopping anytime soon. I am very fortunate that I can volunteer – you are required to sit 13 days a year - because my employers at the London Chamber of Commerce and Industry are supportive and understand that this is a role I’m committed to alongside my full-time job.

It's also a role that becomes a great conversation starter! The question that is frequently asked is 'Have you ever sent someone to prison?' and the simple answer is that custody is considered a last resort. Taking away someone’s liberty is carefully balanced with other measures that can be applied, including a community sentence, a fine or disqualifications such as driving.

For more serious offences, where a prison sentence is a real possibility, there may be no alternative. In my experience, it’s happened twice - once for a homeless person who needed to appear in court the next day to face criminal damage charges, and another case that involved a defendant already in custody for threatening to kill a relative. For sentences likely to exceed a year in custody, we would ‘decline jurisdiction’ and send the case to Crown Court.

Of course, I’d recommend applying to become a magistrate, but it’s also worth noting that, in addition to criminal court, there are many roles within the magistracy – including Youth and Family Court, Appeals, Licensing panels, warrants, and approving police applications such as bail extensions. After a couple of recent observations, I’m hoping to expand my experience to Youth Court – so watch this space.

Being a magistrate has really opened my eyes to how our justice system works - and, more importantly, to the people at the heart of it. It’s been an incredibly rewarding experience, and I’d encourage anyone who’s curious to give it a go.

Liz Giles is Director of Communications and Policy at the London Chamber of Commerce and Industry and a member of the East London Bench. For more information on becoming a magistrate like Liz, click here.

