An off-duty volunteer Metropolitan Police officer has been referred to the Department of Professional Standards for his apparent involvement in an altercation between Golders Green residents and Al Jazeera journalists reporting on an arson attack.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed that an off-duty volunteer police officer was among the residents involved in the dispute.

The altercation occurred near a cordon on Highfield Road after news of an arson attack on four ambulances belonging to the Jewish Community Ambulance service Hatzola broke on Monday.

Reporters from the Press Association heard the group shout at the journalists to “go home” before calling them “terrorist sympathisers” and accusing them of “terrorist propaganda”.

Local residents in the London suburb, which has a large Jewish population, were filmed surrounding reporters from the Qatar-based media company on Monday, with one man telling them that “no-one needs Al Jazeera here”.

In a statement, the force said: “We are aware that an off-duty serving Met special constable was involved in the altercation.

“The matter has been referred to the Directorate of Professional Standards for assessment.”

There was a large police and media presence near the cordon on Monday.

Reporters from PA estimated there were approximately 50 people surrounding the Al Jazeera journalists during the altercation.

Footage shared online shows one resident tell a journalist “no-one needs Al Jazeera here”.

The Met added: “We’re aware of the footage showing the verbal altercation between local residents and journalists.

“Freedom of the press is important and journalists must be able to do their job without being subject to intimidation or harassment.

“Officers did intervene but we recognise that there was an extended period where the journalists were put in a difficult situation which led them to leave the area.

“Officers on duty in the area have been asked to be alert to any similar altercations in the coming days.

“We will be reviewing the footage to identify whether any offences were committed.”

Al Jazeera is an independent news organisation based in Doha which is partially funded by the Qatari government.