The Tories are urging Labour MPs to rebel against the Government's plans to axe thousands of jury trials. Picture: Getty

By Chay Quinn

The Tories are urging Labour MPs to rebel against the Government's plans to axe thousands of jury trials, as Kemi Badenoch seeks to heap pressure on ministers over the controversial changes.

The Conservatives will call a vote in the House of Commons on Wednesday over the plans, announced by Justice Secretary David Lammy last year in an attempt to cut down the crown court backlog. Under the Government's large-scale reforms, juries would be removed from a number of trials in England and Wales. Meanwhile the ability to appeal against magistrate court verdicts to a crown court would also be repealed. Read More: Starmer facing backbench rebellion over axing juries as 38 Labour MPs break ranks with PM in letter Read More: Starmer faces Labour revolt as MPs demand PM condemns Trump's attack on Venezuela

Kemi Badenoch Discusses Labour's Budget With A London Business. Picture: Getty

It comes as new figures in December indicated the crown court backlog has nearly hit 80,000 cases. Current projections show it reaching 100,000 by the end of the decade if action is not taken. The Conservatives argue that instead of getting rid of jury trials for some cases, the Government should instead fund more sitting days to reduce the backlog. It has also expressed doubt over whether Labour's reforms will make any material difference to the backlog. The Conservative opposition day debate motion that will be voted on by the Commons will claim that abolishing jury trials is "wrong" because they are a "fundamental part of our constitution and democracy". Shadow justice minister Kieran Mullan said: "Calamity (David) Lammy is taking a wrecking ball to our justice system in a vain attempt to make up for Labour's disastrous mismanagement. "Curtailing jury trials is an outright attack on the rule of law and the right to fair judicial process.