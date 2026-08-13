Polls have opened in the Clacton by-election in a highly unusual contest that sees Nigel Farage battling a dustbin and a host of independent candidates standing.

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage quit as an MP in July amid scrutiny over his £5million donation, triggering the by-election, which the main Westminster parties have boycotted.

With a record 34 candidates standing, the ballot paper breaks previous records, measuring 3 feet long, which has caused logistical problems for Tendring District Council and returning officer Ian Davidson.

Farage is facing opponents including satirical candidate Count Binface, actor-turned-politician Laurence Fox, three from the Official Monster Raving Loony Party and an array of independents.

There are 51 polling locations across the constituency which covers Clacton, as well as the surrounding areas including Jaywick, Thorpe-le-Soken, and Frinton-on-Sea.

Read more: Meta removes 756,000 teen accounts as Australian government threatens lawsuits to enforce social media ban

Read more: UK braces for 38C scorcher with fifth heatwave of summer set to bring searing new high