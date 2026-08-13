Bindependence Day: Voters go to polls in Clacton by-election with record number of candidates standing
There are 51 polling locations across the constituency which covers Clacton, as well as the surrounding areas including Jaywick, Thorpe-le-Soken, and Frinton-on-Sea
Polls have opened in the Clacton by-election in a highly unusual contest that sees Nigel Farage battling a dustbin and a host of independent candidates standing.
Listen to this article
Reform UK leader Nigel Farage quit as an MP in July amid scrutiny over his £5million donation, triggering the by-election, which the main Westminster parties have boycotted.
With a record 34 candidates standing, the ballot paper breaks previous records, measuring 3 feet long, which has caused logistical problems for Tendring District Council and returning officer Ian Davidson.
Farage is facing opponents including satirical candidate Count Binface, actor-turned-politician Laurence Fox, three from the Official Monster Raving Loony Party and an array of independents.
There are 51 polling locations across the constituency which covers Clacton, as well as the surrounding areas including Jaywick, Thorpe-le-Soken, and Frinton-on-Sea.
Read more: Meta removes 756,000 teen accounts as Australian government threatens lawsuits to enforce social media ban
Read more: UK braces for 38C scorcher with fifth heatwave of summer set to bring searing new high
The size of the ballot paper means larger tables than usual will be required at the count and the result will be announced on the floor of Clacton Leisure Centre rather than on a stage due to the number of candidates who would have to fit on it.
In the 2024 general election, Mr Farage won Clacton with 46.2 per cent of the vote and a majority of 8,405 over his Conservative rival.
The constituency had a voter turnout of 58.7 per cent.
The 34 candidates in Clacton beat the previous record of 26 candidates, set at the Haltemprice and Howden by-election in July 2008, which was triggered by Tory Sir David Davis in his own seat and similarly ignored by the main Westminster parties.
Polls will be open until 10pm with the count taking place overnight. Results are expected in the early hours of Friday, however, given the number of candidates the count could take longer.