Perhaps one of the greatest joys of dedicating a day to the world of Online Safety means that we quickly find out what you want to know more about. There’s a huge hunger for information on VPNs both online and on-air - you want to know what they are, and how they are playing such a huge role in cheating online age protection.

LBC’s Tech Correspondent Will Guyatt answers your questions.

Start with the basics

Every device operates with what’s known as an IP address - those are identifiable and reveal details about your connection to the Internet - like your location and provider. One of the main things a VPN does is change or alter this IP address.

A VPN is the popular abbreviation for a Virtual Private Network - these have been used for many years in the world of business and legitimate means as they boost security and privacy. If you work remotely, there’s a good chance you’ll be using a VPN - as they provide extra protection.

Why do VPNs beat the Online Safety Act?

Because VPNs can change your device IP address they make it easy to pretend your device is operating in a different country. Instead of writing this in Swindon - it would look as though I was in Sweden. This capability enables UK internet users to circumvent current age-restriction checks that were introduced earlier this year by the Online Safety Act.

Simply put - by tricking your device to thinking it's in a different country you never get asked to verify your identity - because our laws do not apply outside the UK. This means you can access restricted content within seconds.

Why are they becoming so popular?

Once it became apparent that a VPN could stop people from verifying their age in moments with one of the online services, VPN usage rocketed in the UK, with one provider suggesting sign ups increased by a staggering 1400%.

For those who believe age verification is a massive overreach for the UK government - VPNs have become the ultimate sign of rebellion.

What else does your average person use a VPN for?

Besides work, many people use a VPN to circumvent certain viewing restrictions online. For example - if you’re a Brit living in the US, you won’t be able to access the BBC iPlayer - but that’s easily fixed with a VPN, and in return Americans in the UK do the same for their TV services.

How easy are they to use?

VPNs are incredibly easy to use - it’s a case of going into an app and choosing your new location on many of them - and it changes how your computer is viewed on the internet in seconds.

Can I stop my children using a VPN?

This is a tough question to answer because everyone’s kit is set up slightly differently. Yes - you can stop children using them if you have set up hardware level controls on their device - for example stopping them from downloading and installing apps. If your child has free access to install content onto their device - a VPN could be used to unblock banned websites or content you may have previously banned.

Are VPNs illegal?

No - they are completely legal, and even the government uses them for protection! Despite some misinformed suggestions from MPs and social media commentators following their recent rise - there are no plans to see them removed, as they have a legitimate use.

If VPNs aren’t going to be illegal - how do we stop them circumventing ID checks?

What’s likely to happen next is that the UK government will force companies providing age verification technology to increase their detection of VPNs. Companies like Google have successfully demonstrated how it is possible to stop their use on services like YouTube - which routinely tells you a VPN has been detected if you attempt to access restricted services. Something like this will happen - but as we already know, these things regularly move at glacial pace.

Do VPNS make it easier to hide my online behaviour?

Yes - anything that changes important details like your IP address will make it harder for you to be tracked or surveilled, but be assured that law enforcement agencies are highly likely to be able to find your original IP address and actual location with a court order if they believe you’ve engaged in criminal behaviour.