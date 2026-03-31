The Prime Minister has unveiled plans to help Brits battle the cost-of-living crisis caused by the Middle East conflict

The Prime Minister has announced the measures for "millions" of Brits. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

The Prime Minister has announced he will lift the minimum wage and slash energy bills by an average of £117 a year in a bid to ease cost-of-living worries caused by the US-Iran war.

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A raft of new measures will come into force, including a rise in both the National Living and Minimum Wage earnings, as well as a reduction in bills for millions across the UK. The announcements come after Sir Keir Starmer met with fuel industry bosses at Downing Street on Monday and held a Cobra meeting on Tuesday in response to the escalating situation in the Middle East. The conflict is pushing up mortgage rates, fuel prices and energy bills, and is likely to soon impact the cost of food. Read more: King's state visit to hail ‘special relationship’ confirmed as Trump hails 'terrific visit' despite hitting out at the UK Read more: Moment 2000lb bunker buster bombs rip through Iranian ammunition depot

The PM hosting a gathering to address the impact of the Iran war with senior representatives from the energy, shipping and financial services industries. Picture: Alamy

The National Living wage will increase to £12.71 – a £900 boost for 2.4 million workers. The National Minimum Wage will also rise to £10.85 – a £1,500 boost for over 200,000 young employees. The Government says it will cut energy bills by an average of £117 a year for millions across the UK, which will be locked in until the end of June to ease the burden. The Crisis & Resilience Fund will officially be launched to help vulnerable households with heating oil, and a freeze on prescription prices will be introduced, which will stop Brits paying more than £10 on medicines. The Prime Minister said: "In an uncertain and volatile world, it is my Government’s duty to protect the British people at home and abroad. "I know the public are concerned about the conflict in Iran and what it means for them and their families. I want to reassure them that they have a Government on their side, working with allies on de-escalation and bearing down on the cost of living. "Today, millions of people up and down the country will see energy bills go down by £117, wages go up for the lowest paid, and more support will be available for people who need it most because of the decisions this Government has taken."

While energy bills are falling – for the time being at least – hikes to council tax, water, broadband and mobile phone costs are threatening to stretch many households to breaking point, charities have said. The price most households pay for energy under regulator Ofgem's price cap will fall by seven per cent, or £117 a year, to £1,641 from Wednesday, driven by the Government’s promise to cut bills by an average of £150 by removing green subsidies. But there are mounting concerns about the amount energy bills could rise by from July as a result of the Middle East conflict, with the latest predictions suggesting this could be £300 a year.

President Donald Trump hit out at the UK while Pete Hegseth taunted the "big bad Royal Navy". Picture: Alamy

It comes after Donald Trump once again hit out at the UK for not helping the US while insisting it was time for the UK to police the Strait of Hormuz itself. He wrote on Truth Social: "All of those countries that can’t get jet fuel because of the Strait of Hormuz, like the United Kingdom, which refused to get involved in the decapitation of Iran, I have a suggestion for you. "Number 1, buy from the U.S., we have plenty, and Number 2, build up some delayed courage, go to the Strait, and just TAKE IT. "You’ll have to start learning how to fight for yourself, the U.S.A. won’t be there to help you anymore, just like you weren’t there for us." His words were echoed by US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, who said the Strait was not just the responsibility of the US, saying, "there’s supposed to be a big bad Royal Navy". The waterway has become the core talking point of the war after it was partially blocked by Tehran following attacks by the US and Israel on 28 February. The closure has rocketed the price of oil and gas, and prompted UK inflation to flatline at three per cent last month. Addressing the Strait, Starmer said: "We must go further to bear down on costs, and that means pushing for de-escalation in the Middle East and a re-opening of the Strait of Hormuz. "That is the best way we can bring down the cost of living for families and that is my focus."

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Following Donald Trump's newest attack on Britain, @IainDale gives the President a little history lesson. pic.twitter.com/9EhENk7dVp — LBC (@LBC) March 31, 2026