A Waitrose volunteer who had autism lost his job after his mother asked if he could be paid.

His mother contacted Waitrose to ask whether it would be possible for him to be earning something to recognise the “time, effort and heart” he had given to the supermarket.

He worked there two days a week from 9.30am until 2pm.

He worked accompanied by a support worker. He started there in 2021 and has now racked up more than 600 hours of unpaid volunteer work.

Tom Boyd, 27, stacked shelves and emptied stock cages at a branch of the supermarket chain in Cheadle Hulme, Greater Manchester, where he got on well with staff.

Read more: Deaths linked to flesh-eating 'zombie drug' in Britain triple in last year

Read more: UK deploys troops to Israel to 'help monitor Gaza ceasefire' after orders from Donald Trump

The branch told head office, who became concerned about the amount of unpaid work Tom had carried out.

They said he would not be able to carry on at the store until a solution was found.

As a result, Tom hasn’t been able to work there for two months. According to the Times, she did not give him the real reason to avoid upsetting him.

She told him the shop is being cleaned.

His mother said: “He's been doing it for four years, so why can't that continue?”

She wrote on social media: "They told us he couldn’t be offered a job because he couldn’t 'do the full role' - yet we know for a fact there are people in the same store being paid, and they aren’t able to do every part of the job either.

"'How is that fair?' She added: "After everything he's done, there was no apology, no thanks, and no recognition for his commitment. Just silence."

A Waitrose spokesperson said: "We work hard to be an inclusive employer. As part of this, we partner with a number of charities, including to provide work experience, and are well experienced in making reasonable adjustments to help people succeed at work.

"We are sorry to hear of Tom's story, and whilst we cannot comment on individual cases, we are investigating as a priority."