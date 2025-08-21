Waitrose boss James Bailey is to step down from the supermarket chain later this year, parent group The John Lewis Partnership has said.

Mr Bailey has led the upmarket grocery business as its managing director since 2020, steering the retailer through significant disruption during the pandemic and cost-of-living crisis.

It comes after former Tesco executive Jason Tarry took over as chairman of the John Lewis Partnership (JLP), the employee-owned parent of the supermarket brand and the John Lewis department store chain, last year.

JLP said it currently “working through a process” to find a successor for Mr Bailey.

Current retail director for Waitrose, Tina Mitchell, will take up the managing director role on an interim basis when Mr Bailey steps down at the end of September.

Mr Bailey said: “Waitrose is back on a very strong footing with record customer numbers, strong sales growth and a turnaround in profitability, so after five and a half years this feels like the right time to hand over the reins.

