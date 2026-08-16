A murder inquiry has been launched after a man died after being bitten by a dog in Wakefield.

West Yorkshire Police were called to a disused railway line off Blacker Lane in the Calder Grove area on Saturday afternoon following reports of an altercation.

The 55-year-old man was taken to hospital in a critical condition and died shortly after 7pm last night.

Another 55-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and being the owner of a dog dangerously out of control in a public place causing injury and is currently in custody.

The man’s death is being investigated by the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team and detectives are making an appeal for any witnesses to come forward, particularly two people who stopped to assist the injured man.

The dog, understood to have been the one involved in this incident, has been seized by police, the force said. So far, it is not confirmed what breed the dog involved was but the Mail Online have reported it was a German Shepherd.

West Yorkshire Police have appealed for two people who stopped to help the injured man, one who is called Sophie, to come forward immediately.