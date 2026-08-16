Man, 55, dies after being bitten by dog after 'altercation' on footpath - as murder inquiry launched
West Yorkshire Police were called to the Calder Grove area of Wakefield on Saturday afternoon following reports of an altercation.
A murder inquiry has been launched after a man died after being bitten by a dog in Wakefield.
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West Yorkshire Police were called to a disused railway line off Blacker Lane in the Calder Grove area on Saturday afternoon following reports of an altercation.
The 55-year-old man was taken to hospital in a critical condition and died shortly after 7pm last night.
Another 55-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and being the owner of a dog dangerously out of control in a public place causing injury and is currently in custody.
The man’s death is being investigated by the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team and detectives are making an appeal for any witnesses to come forward, particularly two people who stopped to assist the injured man.
The dog, understood to have been the one involved in this incident, has been seized by police, the force said. So far, it is not confirmed what breed the dog involved was but the Mail Online have reported it was a German Shepherd.
West Yorkshire Police have appealed for two people who stopped to help the injured man, one who is called Sophie, to come forward immediately.
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Detective Chief Inspector Michael Cox, of the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said: “Sadly, a man has died and it is really important that we understand the circumstances of what has taken place.
“We know that two people, one named Sophie, stopped to assist the injured man and direct officers. We would urge these two women to come forward to help us with our ongoing enquiries into this tragic incident.
“The initial altercation has happened in an area used by walkers and we are urging anyone who has potentially seen or heard any part of the exchange between these two men to please make contact.”
Anyone with information can contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 13260465524.
Information can also be passed to independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously via 0800 555 111 or online.