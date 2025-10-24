In Caerphilly Labour won just 11% of the vote - down from 46% in 2021

The by-election and the elections next May could be a seen as a confidence vote in Sir Keir Starmer. Picture: Alamy

By Aggie Chambre

"People are fed up of Labour, they are sick and tired of it," Cullan Mais, the former shoplifter and current youtuber told me in central Cardiff last week.

“Everyone voted Labour literally. "I voted Labour, my family voted Labour, my grandparents and so on. And up the valleys especially. Labour has always been a stronghold that people are just sick of." Mais did not get a vote in the Caerphilly by-election last night where Labour won just 11% of the vote (down from 46% in 2021), but he will get a vote next May when seat in the Sened (Welsh Parliament) is up for grabs. And that is part of why what happened last night matters so much. Read More: Labour hammered in Caerphilly by-election as Plaid Cymru sees off Reform UK threat

Labour candidate Richard Tunnicliffe looks on during the count at Caerphilly Leisure Centre. Picture: Getty

Yes, by-elections can be outliers. Yes, there will be a different voting system in place next May. But the way votes were cast last night can tell us an awful lot. It was Labour’s first defeat in the area for 100 years. Plaid Cymru won 47% of the vote. Reform UK won 36%. Labour won 11% and the Conservatives won just 2%. And last week, as well as going to Caerphilly - we went to Barry, Port Talbot, Carmarthen, Cardiff and Wrexham, to see if what we were hearing as people prepared to head to the polls was mirrored elsewhere. And it was. Overwhelmingly people were fed up. Keen for change. And willing to try voting for something new - even if that new was mostly untested. The range of issues affecting them included the feeling their towns were getting worse, the cost of living, the educational system, the economy and immigration.