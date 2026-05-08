For Welsh Labour, this has been a disaster - no question about it.

Kicked out of power for the first time since the start of devolution and their first election loss in a century…brutal.

Across Wales it’s been a bloodbath, with Labour being squeezed from the left by strident Plaid Cymru and discombobulated by disruptors-in-chief Reform UK.

Eluned Morgan has to own this. This was her campaign, her priorities, her leadership.

However, that’s a tough pill to swallow - especially for someone who never really wanted the job in the first place.

When Morgan came to power following the resignation of Vaughan Gething, things couldn’t have been better for Labour (or so it appeared).

Keir Starmer had just won a landslide victory in Westminster, the Tories had been wiped out in Wales, and after a long time, there were two Labour governments at each end of the M4.

It was a line that was rammed down voters' throats throughout the 2024 campaign.

Brilliant, right? No.

What Starmer had failed to remember was that an election was coming up in Wales, so he decided to press on with the hard stuff (family farm tax, winter fuel payment cuts, U-turn after U-turn, etc.).

Suddenly, Labour was hated.

It was enough to make your head spin.

Nevertheless, in the face of relentless questions from the press, Morgan went out to bat for the Prime Minister time after time.

It’s at that point her fate was sealed.

By defending deeply unpopular policy decisions made by the Westminster government, her name and that of Welsh Labour were mud.

She already had her own battles to fight, after a series of bungled policy decisions by her predecessors.

Eluned Morgan found herself pushing water uphill, and any hope of Welsh Labour holding onto power in Cardiff Bay ebbed away.

Asked repeatedly if Keir Starmer would come to Wales to campaign with her, "only if he brings the cheque book", she would reply.

Not exactly a ringing endorsement.

In the dying days of the campaign, Morgan would be asked again, “When’s the Prime Minister coming?”

“Keir Starmer isn’t on the ballot - I am” would be her response.

By this point, Morgan had realised Starmer was political kryptonite. In other words, he wasn’t welcome. Remarkable.

All of these moments have led to today’s outcome. Plaid Cymru are now the dominant force in Welsh politics.

It’s a remarkable result for Rhun ap Iorwerth’s party. For the first time, they have their hands on the levers of power.

But many worry this will take us back to the bad old days of constant barbs being thrown each way across Offa’s Dyke.

Some might live for it, but the majority of people don’t.

Either way, you might want to strap yourself in. The next five years in Welsh politics are going to be a wild ride.

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Mike Hughes is Wales Editor for LBC.

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