It is the first time Wales have beaten New Zealand since 1953

Taine Plumtree of Wales celebrates with teammate Blair Murray after beating New Zealand in the Nations Championship. Picture: Michael Steele/Getty

By Georgia Rowe

Wales ended 73 years of hurt against New Zealand and shredded world rugby’s form book by winning an epic Nations Championship encounter 35-28 at the Principality Stadium.

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The All Blacks had reeled off 34 successive victories at Wales’ expense since being beaten by them in 1953, but Steve Tandy’s team gloriously achieved mission improbable after a Cardiff classic. Three times Wales led by 14 points, and for the first time in history they scored five tries against New Zealand, but ultimately it was heroic defensive work that denied the visitors. First-half tries from Tomos Williams, Dewi Lake and Archie Griffin – all converted by Sam Costelow – put Wales in charge, although New Zealand clawed it back to 21-21 as Cortez Ratima, Wallace Sititi and Fehi Fineanganofo all touched down, with Richie Mo’unga booting three conversions. All Blacks head coach Dave Rennie made eight changes from the side that swept past Scotland in their previous Nations Championship game, and such an approach ultimately backfired spectacularly, with Eddie James and Louis Rees-Zammit adding further Wales scores that Costelow converted. Read more: Promotion-winning Stoke City manager Gudjon Thordarson dies aged 71 Read more: Goalkeeper inolved in fatal collision with Tenerife striker handed maximum punishment

Wales players celebrate with The Raeburn Shield after the final whistle following the Nations Championship match at the Principality Stadium. Picture: Nations Championship/Getty

First-half tries from Tomos Williams, Dewi Lake and Archie Griffin – all converted by Sam Costelow – put Wales in charge, although New Zealand clawed it back to 21-21 as Cortez Ratima, Wallace Sititi and Fehi Fineanganofo all touched down, with Richie Mo’unga booting three conversions. All Blacks head coach Dave Rennie made eight changes from the side that swept past Scotland in their previous Nations Championship game, and such an approach ultimately backfired spectacularly, with Eddie James and Louis Rees-Zammit adding further Wales scores that Costelow converted. A crowd of 55,152 could scarcely believe what had unfolded, and there were incredible scenes of wild celebration with players in tears as Wales began taking in arguably the most famous win of their 145-year Test match history. Wales made a stunning start, going ahead after just 80 seconds following Rees-Zammit’s first touch of the ball. Receiving possession in space, he kicked over the top of New Zealand’s defence and Williams won the touchdown race before Costelow converted to open up a 7-0 lead. Wales then moved into dreamland territory four minutes later, rocking the All Blacks further back on their heels when Lake crashed over from close range and Costelow’s conversion doubled an against-all-odds early advantage. An All Blacks response was inevitable, though, and it arrived in the 10th minute as Ratima sprinted over after New Zealand secured quality lineout possession, with Mo’unga converting and cutting the deficit in half. Wales continued to half their moments in attack, with Rees-Zammit proving a consistent threat, but it was raw forward power that generated their third try after 24 minutes as Griffin went over following a lineout before Costelow’s conversion restored a 14-point gap.

Louis Rees-Zammit of Wales celebrates with fans. Picture: Nations Championship/Getty