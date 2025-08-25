A woman enjoys the sun in Carrickfergus, Northern Ireland, during the hot weather. Picture: Alamy

By Josef Al Shemary

Wales and Northern Ireland have recorded their warmest ever August bank holiday with temperatures reaching just under 30C, the Met Office has confirmed.

The two countries saw record temperatures on Monday, as the Met Office warned that the summer is on track to be the hottest on record for the UK. The warmest temperature in Wales was recorded at Hawarden, Flintshire, at 29.1C on Monday, and it was 29.1C in Goggerdan earlier in the day. These temperatures beat the previous record of 26.5C, recorded in Crossway, Gwent, in 1991. Read more: Three people dead and one seriously injured after Isle of Wight helicopter crash Read more: Half of job losses since Budget in hospitality as bosses warn UK will lose 'vital spark' if tax rises continue

It's been a hot August bank holiday out there! ☀️



Wales and Northern Ireland have both seen their warmest August bank holiday Monday on record 😎



Although not a bank holiday in Scotland, they also saw a record for the equivalent day with 27.1°C at Charterhall pic.twitter.com/Y1xUWAwefH — Met Office (@metoffice) August 25, 2025

Meanwhile in Northern Ireland, Magilligan in County Derry/County Londonderry saw a temperature of 24.5C this bank holiday. This is warmer than the record of 23.8C (74.8F) set in Banagher, County Derry/County Londonderry, in 1983. No records were broken in England and Scotland, however. The record for the hottest August bank holiday Monday for the UK and England was set in 2019, with a scorching 33.2C recorded at London’s Heathrow Airport as well as Cambridge Botanic Garden on 26 August 2019.

Scenic view of Rhossili Bay beach from Rhossili headland, a beauty spot on the Gower Peninsula, South Wales, UK. Picture: Alamy