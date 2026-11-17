Wales ended their Nations League group campaign with a 3-2 defeat against 10-man Portugal in Cardiff.

Although there was little riding on the contest, with Wales guaranteed a League A relegation/promotion play-off in March and Portugal having qualified for the quarter-finals, the two sides produced an entertaining spectacle.

Portugal skipper Bruno Fernandes blasted the opener after 11 minutes but that was immediately wiped out by David Brooks’ ninth goal for Wales.

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