Wales squander lead to lose 2-3 to Portugal in Cardiff as Craig Bellamy's side slump to Nations League relegation
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Wales ended their Nations League group campaign with a 3-2 defeat against 10-man Portugal in Cardiff.
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Although there was little riding on the contest, with Wales guaranteed a League A relegation/promotion play-off in March and Portugal having qualified for the quarter-finals, the two sides produced an entertaining spectacle.
Portugal skipper Bruno Fernandes blasted the opener after 11 minutes but that was immediately wiped out by David Brooks’ ninth goal for Wales.
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Sorba Thomas broke free to put Wales ahead before the break, but again there was a quickfire response as Pedro Neto pounced to restore parity.
Substitute Carlos Forbs stroked Portugal ahead in the final quarter, and Portugal had to negotiate the final 16 minutes a player short after Neto was sent off after receiving a second yellow card.
Wales finish bottom of League A4 with one win and five defeats and end a disappointing 2026 with a solitary victory, three draws and six losses from 10 games.