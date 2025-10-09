A school has been forced to close its doors after an eight-year-old girl suddenly passed away on the premises.

Penrhys Primary School confirmed to parents it would remain closed until at least Friday due to the “traumatic event.”

The schoolgirl, from Ferndale, was rushed to hospital where she died, police said.

Emergency services rushed to Penrhys Primary School in south Wales on Wednesday following reports the girl had suffered a medical episode.

A statement from the school posted to Facebook read: "Due to the traumatic event that happened at our lovely school this afternoon we will be closed for all children tomorrow.

"School will be open for children and staff again on Friday."

Councillor for Tylorstown and Ynyshir, Julie Edwards, added: "I've been made aware of a tragic incident which occurred in Penrhys on Wednesday.

"South Wales Police are fully investigating the matter and more details will be released shortly.

"It’s still very early on in their investigation and they’ve asked residents not to speculate to avoid misinformation spreading.

"Once I have more information that I’m able to share I will update the post."

Police are not treating the death as suspicious but are continuing their investigation into the incident.