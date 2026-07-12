A major incident has been declared over a wildfire near Sychnant Pass on Conwy Mountain. Picture: North Wales Fire and Rescue Service / Gwasanaeth Tân ac Achub Gogledd Cymru

By Flaminia Luck

A major incident has been declared by firefighters trying to get a wildfire in North Wales under control.

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Authorities are working to protect communities from the fire near Sychnant Pass on Conwy Mountain. Penmaenmawr town council advised householders Capelulo to "leave safely and follow the instructions of the emergency services on scene". "This remains a precautionary measure due to smoke being carried by the wind," it said in a social media post. North Wales Police are co-ordinating an evacuation strategy for residents who should present themselves at the agreed rest centre. Residents in communities of Dwygyfylchi and Penmaenmawr are also advised to keep windows and doors closed if affected by smoke and seek medical advice if they experience breathing difficulties. The news comes with a huge swathe of the UK is at risk of "exceptional" wildfires in the coming week, according to Natural England. Read more: Major incident declared over wildfire in north Wales - as villagers advised to evacuate Read more: Parts of UK at 'exceptional' risk of wildfires as heatwave continues, experts warn

Conwy Mountain, the River Conwy Estuary and Conway Castle pictured during Wintertime. Picture: Alamy

Service Delivery Manager Jami Jennings, of North Wales Fire and Rescue Service, said: “Firefighters remain on scene working in challenging conditions to contain the fire and protect surrounding communities, property, infrastructure and the environment. “The incident involves a co-ordinated response from multiple fire appliances, specialist wildfire resources and partner agencies. “Due to the size and complexity of the incident, operations are expected to continue for some time. “We would ask members of the public to avoid the affected area to allow emergency services to work safely and efficiently. Please follow any road closures, evacuation advice or safety instructions issued by the emergency services. “Residents in nearby communities of Dwygyfylchi and Penmaenmawr should keep windows and doors closed if affected by smoke and seek medical advice if they experience breathing difficulties. Motorists are advised to expect delays and consider alternative routes. “Wildfires can spread rapidly, particularly during periods of hot, dry and windy weather. We continue to ask everyone to act responsibly by avoiding the use of disposable barbecues, ensuring cigarettes are fully extinguished and reporting any signs of fire immediately by calling 999. “This response is being managed in close collaboration with our partners, including the police, ambulance service, local authority, landowners and environmental agencies. “We will continue to assess the situation and deploy resources where they are needed most. "North Wales Police are co-ordinating the evacuation strategy for residents who should present themselves at the agreed rest centre. “We appreciate the patience and co-operation of the community and would also like to thank our firefighters, control staff, partner agencies and volunteers whose professionalism and commitment are helping to bring this incident under control. “We will provide further updates as more information becomes available through our official communication channels.”