A man believed to be the oldest in Wales has recommended a diet of fish and chips as he prepares to mark his 107th birthday.

Owen Filer, who lives in Cwmbran, said there is “no secret” to a long life other than living “properly”, as he celebrated the milestone with friends, family and fellow veterans on Friday.

Born in 1919, Mr Filer served with the Royal Welsh Fusiliers and then the Military Police during the Second World War.

He told reporters: “How I got here I’ll never know, but I’ve met a lot of people who have admired me and asked me how do I do it.

“No secret recipe, except that I always worked all my life. There is no secret, you just live properly, and I’ve always done it.

“I’ve never overeaten… I lived on fish and chips. Fish and chips, a full meal, a scoop full of chips and a fish, and it was cod and hake, it was genuine.

“You can’t afford to buy it now, can you? It’s such a change, isn’t it, it’s crazy.”

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