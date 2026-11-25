Walker dies in field after touching exposed electricity cable
Police are appealing for information from anyone who may have seen people interfering with the cable in the weeks leading up to the fatal incident.
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Police are investigating after a walker died when he came into contact with a live, exposed electricity cable in a field.
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Kevin Warden, 58, died while out walking in Knottingley, West Yorkshire, on Sunday.
West Yorkshire Police are appealing for information from anyone who may have seen people interfering with the cable in the weeks leading up to the fatal incident, as they investigate how it became exposed.
Officers were called to South Moor Lane at 2.25pm on Sunday following concerns for the welfare of a man.
Emergency services attended but Mr Warden was pronounced dead at the scene.
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A police spokesperson said the circumstances surrounding how the cable came to be exposed remain unclear.
Senior investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector Stacey Atkinson said: “At this stage, there is nothing to support Mr Warden was involved in any attempt to interfere with, steal or damage the cable.
“I am appealing to anyone who regularly walks in the area, or who has been in the vicinity of South Moor Lane during the last four to six weeks, to come forward if they witnessed anyone interfering with the cables or appearing to carry out work on them.
“We are particularly keen to hear from anyone who saw individuals acting suspiciously, handling cables, excavation equipment, tools, vehicles or machinery, or who may have information that could help us establish how the cable became exposed.”