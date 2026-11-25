Police are appealing for information from anyone who may have seen people interfering with the cable in the weeks leading up to the fatal incident.

Police were called to to South Moor Lane, Knottingley, on Sunday afternoon. Picture: Carl Court/Getty

By Flaminia Luck

Police are investigating after a walker died when he came into contact with a live, exposed electricity cable in a field.

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Kevin Warden, 58, died while out walking in Knottingley, West Yorkshire, on Sunday. West Yorkshire Police are appealing for information from anyone who may have seen people interfering with the cable in the weeks leading up to the fatal incident, as they investigate how it became exposed. Officers were called to South Moor Lane at 2.25pm on Sunday following concerns for the welfare of a man. Emergency services attended but Mr Warden was pronounced dead at the scene. Read more: Murder investigation launched after woman, 80, 'sprayed with flammable liquid' and set on fire at home in Watford Read more: Female chemistry teacher accused of sexually abusing two pupils 'panicked' and went on the run, court hears

Picture: Google