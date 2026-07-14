A walker in his 70s has died after being seriously injured by cattle at a National Trust property.

Emergency services raced to Felbrigg Hall in Norfolk, at 11:45 on Monday 13 July.

Despite their best efforts, he died at the scene from serious injuries.

The man had been seriously injured while walking through the estate, near Cromer.

It has been closed for the day while officers investigate.

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