Walker in his 70s is killed by cattle while visiting National Trust property
It has been closed for the day while officers investigate
A walker in his 70s has died after being seriously injured by cattle at a National Trust property.
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Emergency services raced to Felbrigg Hall in Norfolk, at 11:45 on Monday 13 July.
Despite their best efforts, he died at the scene from serious injuries.
The man had been seriously injured while walking through the estate, near Cromer.
It has been closed for the day while officers investigate.
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A National Trust spokesperson said: “Emergency services were called to the parkland at Felbrigg Hall on Monday July 13 after a member of the public was seriously injured while walking.
“Despite the efforts of the paramedics, the person tragically died at the scene.
“We are shocked and deeply saddened by this news, and our thoughts and condolences are with their family and friends at this incredibly difficult time.”
A spokesperson for Norfolk Police said: “Despite efforts to save him, a man in his 70s sadly died at the scene.”
“His next of kin have been informed. Officers are investigating alongside colleagues from the Health and Safety Executive.”
Felbrigg Hall is a 17th-century English Manor House in north Norfolk, with 1,760 acres of grounds including a lake, orchards and a walled garden.