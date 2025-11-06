Wallace & Gromit have teamed up with Barbour for the fashion brand's annual Christmas advert.

In the advert, viewers are taken inside the pair's home, where Gromit is wrapping a present for his best friend.

The stop-motion global icons star in this year's festive commercial for the first time, following two years of their Aardamn colleague Shaun the Sheep taking centre stage for the brand.

Wallace then appears and showcases his new invention the "Gift-o-matic".

Designed to take the stress out of Christmas, the contraption can give gifts, wrap presents, pull a cracker and even unwrap a present for you.

But, as ever, the inventor's machine is slightly faulty and decides to "unwrap" Wallace of his clothes, mistaking him for a present.

Thankfully, Wallace has his new Barbour Winterberry tartan scarf, bought for him by Gromit, to cover himself.

Speaking of this year's advert, Barbour's Group Deputy Managing Director, Paul Wilkinson shared: "We are excited to be continuing our partnership with Aardman for another year; a brand, like Barbour, that is renowned for its heritage, nostalgia, craftsmanship and meticulous detail.

"This year's film brings a light-hearted charm to Barbour's Original and Authentic Tartans including the Classic Tartan Scarf and the exclusive, reimagined Winterberry Tartan wrapping Wallace's ingenious Gift-o-matic.

"Whilst rooted in our British heritage, the story's themes of generosity and togetherness resonate far beyond the UK, reflecting the universal spirit of the season."

Nick Park, creator of Wallace & Gromit, added: "Wallace & Gromit have always embodied warmth, eccentricity, and quintessential British charm, which makes them a wonderful fit for Barbour's Christmas storytelling.

"The Gift-o-matic is a classic Wallace invention - brilliant, but with a few hiccups - and we're delighted to share this playful, festive tale with audiences this year, in hope that the love, craft, warmth and humour bring big smiles this Christmas."