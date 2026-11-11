Multiple women have accused the comedian of sexual misconduct, as the TV star and author was accused of abusing his power to groom teenagers as young as 15.

Walliams claims 'latest in long line of reported media industry abuse,’ says Culture Secretary. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Allegations of sexual misconduct and grooming against David Walliams are the “latest in a long line of reported abuses of power” in the media industry, Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy has claimed.

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David Walliams attempted to block the release of accusations against him. Picture: Everett Collection Inc/Alamy

One woman described her alleged encounter with Walliams, when she was 15, as a “sexual assault”, while multiple women accused him of “grooming” them when they were teenagers. He denies any wrongdoing. Ms Nandy said on Tuesday: “These allegations are the latest in a long line of reported abuses of power in an industry where we have known for so long that the power imbalances are huge. “Russell Brand’s eventual conviction was a stark reminder that we are still far too reliant on the courage of brave women who choose to come forward despite knowing they will pay a heavy price and may not be believed – and a handful of persistent journalists who risk everything to tell their stories. “This week we announced that we are convening senior members of the media and entertainment industries to draw a line in the sand. “A decade and a half on from the revelations about Jimmy Savile and 10 years on from the Me Too movement, we must finally take meaningful steps to end abuse and harassment in sectors where the power imbalances are huge and careers are built on contacts and reputation.

“Women must feel safe in their jobs, whistleblowers must be protected, and those who abuse their position must no longer be able to hide behind it. To victims past and present, this Government is not neutral when it comes to your safety.” Walliams had his Labour Party membership suspended and Downing Street described the allegations as “deeply troubling”. It comes as TV presenter Jonathan Ross said he was "horrified" by allegations of sexual misconduct against David Walliams and the rape conviction of Russell Brand. It's since been revealed that Walliams penned a letter, understood to have been sent several months ago, to journalists working on the ITV News and Guardian investigations. In the wake of the allegations against him, Walliams’s Regent’s Park home went on the market for £10.5 million.