Actor Walter Koenig who played Ensign Pavel Chekov in 'Star Trek' has died at the age of 90.

His rep announced the sci-fi star died of natural causes at his home in North Hollywood on Sunday.

His credits include Babylon 5, Columbo and Futurama among many others.

Koenig married his wife actress Judy Levitt in 1965, to whom he stayed married to for over 60 years before her death in 2022.

They had two children, Danielle and Andrew, who died by suicide in 2010.

In 2008, Koenig served as best man at the wedding of his Star Trek co-star George Takei.

Born in Chicago in 1936 but raised in Manhattan, New York, Koenig was the son of Russian-Jewish immigrants who emigrated from Lithuania.

They shortened their surname from 'Königsberg' to 'Koenig' following their move from the Soviet Union to the US.