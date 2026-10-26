Actor Walter Koenig who played Chekov in 'Star Trek' dies at age of 90
Actor Walter Koenig who played Ensign Pavel Chekov in 'Star Trek' has died at the age of 90.
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His rep announced the sci-fi star died of natural causes at his home in North Hollywood on Sunday.
His credits include Babylon 5, Columbo and Futurama among many others.
Koenig married his wife actress Judy Levitt in 1965, to whom he stayed married to for over 60 years before her death in 2022.
They had two children, Danielle and Andrew, who died by suicide in 2010.
In 2008, Koenig served as best man at the wedding of his Star Trek co-star George Takei.
Born in Chicago in 1936 but raised in Manhattan, New York, Koenig was the son of Russian-Jewish immigrants who emigrated from Lithuania.
They shortened their surname from 'Königsberg' to 'Koenig' following their move from the Soviet Union to the US.
"My heart is heavy. Walter Koenig, our Ensign Pavel Chekov, passed away early today," George Takei, who starred alongside Koenig in the show and was a long-time friend, wrote on Facebook on Monday.
The original TV series ran for three seasons, from 1966 to 1969. Koenig appeared on 36 episodes, and then in seven movies from 1979 to 1994.
The show remained popular in syndicated reruns and inspired several later TV series and a succession of films. It attracted a devoted worldwide fan base and earned an enduring place in pop culture.