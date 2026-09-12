Catherine Connolly said that it was the US and Ireland’s “deep connection” that she said “allows us to speak openly to one another”.

Catherine Connolly has previously said that Mr Trump has acted both “volatile” and “like a bully”, while also criticising his actions in the Middle East. Picture: Alamy

By Isobel Anderson Morris

Irish President Catherine Connolly said she communicated to US President Donald Trump during their meeting that “normalisation of war and genocide can never be accepted”.

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Ms Connolly was a left-wing independent TD before she was elected president. She has previously said that Mr Trump has acted both “volatile” and “like a bully”, while also criticising his actions in the Middle East. Donald Trump said that the war he began against Iran will end “very soon” to reporters on Saturday. He also added that the price of oil will “come tumbling down”. According to Ms Connolly, it was the US and Ireland’s “deep connection” that she said “allows us to speak openly to one another”, in comments after their meeting at Áras an Uachtaráin. In a statement following the meeting on Saturday morning, Ms Connolly said: “We are in a world facing the existential threat posed by war and climate change, both of which are inextricably interlinked." Read more: ‘I’ll probably be able to settle’ Falklands dispute, says Donald Trump Read more: Trump says he 'would love to see' a unified Ireland as he kicks off two-day visit

In a statement following the meeting on Saturday morning, Ms Connolly said: “We are in a world facing the existential threat posed by war and climate change, both of which are inextricably interlinked.". Picture: Getty

“I conveyed the strong view of the Irish people that the normalisation of war and genocide can never be accepted. “As a country which has suffered famine, colonisation and the violence of the Troubles, but also the importance of the long and challenging road to peace, I emphasised the unique insight which Irish people can bring to the resolution of conflict.” A St Brigid’s Cross – recognised as a symbol of peace – was given to the US President during his short discussion with Ms Connolly. He was also given a collection of poems which included the famous Michael Longley sonnet Ceasefire. As Ms Connolly, the Irish President, repeatedly criticised Trump before she took up office, the gifts she presented him with may be considered as pointed.

The US president’s time at Áras an Uachtaráin was always likely to be one of the most scrutinised parts of his two-day time in Ireland. Picture: Getty