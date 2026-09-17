The UN experts said they found reasonable grounds to believe US forces were responsible for an attack on the Shajareh Tayyebeh Primary School in the city of Minab

People stand near the building of the destroyed Shajareh Tayebeh primary school in Minab. Picture: Getty

By Alice Padgett

A UN fact-finding mission on Iran said it had reasonable grounds to believe the United States was behind two military strikes on a school and sports facility in Iran in February, and that these constituted war crimes.

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The building of the destroyed Shajareh Tayebeh primary school. Picture: Getty

According to the report, the US relied on intelligence suggesting a senior Iranian military commander was present at the site but failed to adequately verify the information before launching the strike. Investigators said the failure to update targeting intelligence and confirm the building was a military objective amounted to more than mere negligence. "Rather, the US directed the strikes at the building of the school while being aware of a substantial risk of striking a civilian object and acting recklessly as regards the possibility that this would happen." In June US President Donald Trump said that "nobody" purposefully attacked a girls' school in ​Iran in February, citing an investigation into the incident. Reuters first ‌reported that an initial internal U.S. military investigation showed US forces were likely responsible for the fatal strike in Minab in southern Iran. The Pentagon has ​since elevated the probe but it has not published any ​preliminary findings.

The graves of children killed in the Minab school strike. Picture: Getty

UN experts said the school was a clearly identifiable civilian object and found no evidence that it was being used for military purposes. The experts reached a similar conclusion over a strike on a sports centre in Lamerd. The report said the attack damaged nearby residential buildings and a school and killed and injured 22 civilians. It concluded that the strike was indiscriminate and therefore constituted a war crime. US Central Command said in a statement in March that US forces did not launch any strikes into the city of Lamerd on that day. The UN mission probe found that the Iranian authorities carried out a widespread and systematic attack against civilians during protests that erupted in late December last year, involving unlawful killings, torture, arbitrary detention, enforced disappearances and severe restrictions on freedom of expression.