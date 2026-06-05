War Horse gallops back home to the National Theatre
It made history nearly twenty years ago and War Horse has returned to its home at the National Theatre for a victory lap.
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I know it sounds silly, but I can’t believe they’re not real horses. Three talented actors and puppeteers are inside the custom-made horse costume, controlling every minor movement the animal makes.
War Horse tells the story of Joey, a loveable farm horse who is sold off to the British Army when the war begins. Joey’s unbreakable bond with owner Albert is broken when he’s sent off to the front line.
Albert, like many other young men in the war, pretended he was older than he was in order to sign up to fight.
Enchanting music, performed by the enormous cast, guides us through the story of Joey and Albert being torn apart and trying to find one another on the front line.
It’s not just a story about the horses - it’s a tale of how the war reshaped our country and the impact it had on communities across.
But the horses are the most amazing thing about the show: I found it truly spellbinding and genuinely emotional.
It was fantastic two decades ago and it’s just as perfect in 2026.
War Horse is at the National Theatre until 30th July.