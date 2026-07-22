Trump has repeatedly issued severe threats against Iran, including against civilian infrastructure, which critics say would be a war crime

Defense Secretary Hegseth Testifies Before Senate Appropriations Committee. Picture: Finn Gomez/Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

The cost of the United States' war in Iran has risen to $37.5 billion so far, US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth said, as he faced sceptical lawmakers for the first time since heavy bombings resumed to seek urgent funding for the unpopular conflict.

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With just six months before midterm elections in which President Donald Trump's Republicans may face an uphill battle to keep their House of Representatives and Senate majorities, Democrats are riding high in public opinion polls as they attempt to link the unpopular Iran war with affordability. Hegseth told lawmakers at a hearing in Washington that the $37.5 billion included certain aspects of the war as well as anticipated costs through September 30. It ⁠was unclear how the Pentagon arrived at the figure. Read more: US targets Iranian military infrastructure to stop attacks on vessels in Hormuz as sailors forced to abandon tanker Read more: Iran will pay for killing US troops ‘many times over’, warns Trump

A source told Reuters in March that ⁠Trump's administration ​estimated the first six ​days of the war had cost at least $11.3 billion. Trump asked Congress last month for nearly $90 billion in additional funding, most of it related to the Iran conflict, setting the stage for another fight with lawmakers frustrated with the war and facing the November midterms. Both Republican and Democratic lawmakers have complained since the US and Israel began bombing Iran on February 28 that Trump and his team have not kept them informed about the conflict or his plans. "The president is threatening escalation and war crimes, and suggesting this could be another forever war," Senator Patty Murray, the top Democrat on the Appropriations Committee, said at the hearing. Trump has repeatedly issued severe threats against Iran, including against civilian infrastructure, which critics say would be a war crime.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth testifies on President Trump's supplemental funding request before the Senate Appropriations Committee. Picture: Francis Chung/POLITICO via AP Images

Trump's Republicans hold such slim margins in the House and Senate that appropriations bills typically need Democratic support to pass. "The reason why they (people) are so upset with you and this administration is because the words you have used in the past don't add up," Democratic Senator Kirsten Gillibrand said. "It's either over, or it's not over. It's within two weeks, or it's not two weeks, it's either missiles or it's not missiles." Hegseth also told lawmakers that military training would need to be curtailed without an urgent funding boost. The war has strained the Pentagon's nearly $1 trillion budget and risks funding for military personnel matters. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Dan Caine, acknowledged that potential cost during the hearing, saying that while they would figure out how to pay service members, the Pentagon could struggle with maintenance costs as well as investing in future capabilities.