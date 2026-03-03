Trump warns Iran ‘hardest hits’ are ‘yet to come’ . Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

The widening war between Iran and the US and its allies has entered its fourth day, after the Prime Minister rebuked Donald Trump's approach to the conflict.

Sir Keir Starmer on Monday said his Government "does not believe in regime change from the skies", in an apparent criticism of the US President's bombing campaign in the Middle East. The Prime Minister also told the House of Commons on Wednesday he stood by his decision not to get involved with America and Israel's initial wave of strikes on Iran, and insisted any action by the UK "must always have a lawful basis and a viable thought-through plan". Mr Trump had criticised Sir Keir's decision not to allow American jets to deploy from UK bases to undertake the strikes, telling the Telegraph he was "very disappointed" in the Prime Minister. UK bases are now in play in the conflict, but only so the US can strike defensively to protect countries being targeted by Tehran.

This is understood to include the joint US-UK Diego Garcia base in the Indian Ocean and RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire. The conflict spiralled throughout Monday, with a series of US airstrikes on Iran, while Israel targeted the militant group Hezbollah in Lebanon, allies of the Iranian regime. Tehran, meanwhile, launched strikes against Israel, and the oil and natural gas production facilities of Gulf states allied to the US. Mr Trump also suggested the war would escalate further, telling CNN that a "big" wave of airstrikes on Iran is yet to come.

Missiles launched from Iran are seen in the skies over the city of Ramallah, West Bank. Picture: Getty

He also said that America planned for the conflict to last for some four or five weeks, and has signalled that the US wants to destroy Iran's missile capabilities, its navy and any hope of it obtaining nuclear weapons. Mr Trump has, however, provided scant detail about what the US's exit plan from the war might be. In a post on Truth Social early on Tuesday, Mr Trump suggested the US had a "virtually unlimited" supply of "medium and upper medium grade" munitions which could support the conflict "forever". He said: "The United States Munitions Stockpiles have, at the medium and upper medium grade, never been higher or better - As was stated to me today, we have a virtually unlimited supply of these weapons. "Wars can be fought 'forever,' and very successfully, using just these supplies (which are better than other countries finest arms!)"