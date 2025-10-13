The 20 living hostages held by the group are set to be handed over to the Red Cross in exchange for 2,000 Palestinian prisoners.

Hostages Return To Israel After Ceasefire Agreement Takes Effect. Picture: Getty

By Danielle de Wolfe

The first seven Israeli hostages have been handed over to the Red Cross by Hamas after 738 days in captivity.

The historic release was confirmed by the IDF on Monday morning, with a total of 20 living hostages held by the group set to be handed to the Red Cross, alongside the bodies of 28 hostages who died in captivity. The remaining 13 living hostages will be released in due course, amid suggestions that a number of the bodies held by the group have been lost in the extensive network of tunnels beneath Gaza. Those released to the Red Cross on Monday include Gali and Ziv Berman, Matan Angrest, Alon Ohel, Omri Miran, Eitan Mor and Guy Gilboa-Dallal. It comes as Families and Tel Aviv residents gathered in hostages square with flags, banners and placards ahead of the release. Speaking on Monday aboard Air Force One as he travelled to Israel on Monday, Donald Trump insisted: "The War Is Over". The US President is set to address the Knesset - the Israeli parliament - on Monday, before travelling to Egypt to ratify the deal. Follow live: Hamas releases first seven Israeli hostages after 738 days in captivity

People react as they gather to watch a live broadcast of Israeli hostages released from Gaza at a plaza known as hostages square in Tel Aviv, Israel, Monday. Picture: Alamy

The first stage of the deal, orchestrated by Donald Trump, will see 2,000 Palestinian prisoners released in exchange for the Israeli captives, who were kidnapped on October 7, 2023. The deal, which took effect on Friday, also called for Israeli troops to begin their withdrawal from Gaza. Trump went as far as to suggest he might visit Gaza one day in a speech aboard Air Force One. It comes as US president and fellow negotiators, Egypt, Qatar and Turkey, will sign off the peace plan in Sharm El Sheikh, joined by leaders from more than 20 countries. It comes as Middle East minister Hamish Falconer told Nick Ferrari at Breakfast that the deal marked a "historic" day, with the government looking forward to the second phase of the deal. "The Prime Minister in Egypt will be rightly focused not just on welcoming this absolutely exceptional news, but on working on the really important questions in relation to what we're calling phase two of the 20 point plan. "That includes some really difficult questions about the disarmament of Hamas, the reconstruction of Gaza, ensuring aid gets in, and that's what I'm sure the Prime Minister will be heavily engaged in over the course of the day," he continued.

President Donald Trump walks over to speaks with reporters before boarding Air Force One ahead of his trip to Israel to ratify the peace deal. Picture: Alamy

"I find it very difficult not to be hugely moved by what we're seeing today," he continued. "These are historic moments. I will endeavour to play my full part, as will all the other members of the Government. "But this is really a moment to savour, particularly for those hostage families and for those Palestinians." The summit, co-hosted by the US leader and Egyptian president Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, comes as part of efforts to secure the fragile ceasefire between Israel and Hamas that has been holding since Friday. Mr Trump, who will first travel to Israel to meet with hostage families and address parliament there, said he was “very excited about this moment in time” before Air Force One took off.

Release of Israeli hostages starts in Gaza Strip as those held are passed to the Red Cross. Picture: Getty

The Palestinians have been moved from prisons in Israel on buses and are currently waiting until all Israeli hostages are released before being freed. Many of those being held by Israel are children, while a large number are serving life sentences for violent crime. None are believed to have been involved in the October 7 attacks. Donald Trump will receive a "king's welcome" in Israel today, Fleur Hassan-Nahoum, former Deputy Mayor of Jerusalem, told LBC on Monday.

Military vehicles gather at the Israeli Ofer prison in the West Bank city of Beitunia ahead of the prisoner exchange. Picture: Alamy

"The welcome of a king because there's an overwhelming feeling here that if he, well, certainly if he hadn't pressured Qatar and Turkey, who are essentially the sponsors, enablers, funders of Hamas, and said to them, the gig is up, if he wouldn't have done that, that wouldn't have happened. "But also, again, he did it in such a unique style, he showed them a plate of goodies and said, look, this is what it means for you to be a real ally of America or, you know, trade deals and defence assurances and this is the liability of you, of you going with Hamas, of you keeping enabling Hamas." It comes as White press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, shared a snap from Air Force One, captioning it: "History in the making."

People gather at the hostage square in Tel Aviv ahead of the hostage release in Gaza. Israeli media reported that seven abductees were handed to the International Committee of the Red Cross on Monday morning. Picture: Alamy