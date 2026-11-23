Fighting that started in February 2022 looks set to enter a fifth year, but how close are we to a peace deal?

By William Mata

The war in Ukraine looks set to enter another year, with German chancellor Friedrich Merz stating that the Kremlin is still being unrealistic in its demands around a peace deal.

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A woman reacts as rescuers recover the body of her relative from the rubble of a residential building heavily damaged in a Russian strike in Dymer, Ukraine, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka). Picture: Associated Press/Alamy

What is the situation in Ukraine? At least 16,000 civilians and 100,000 soldiers have died in the conflict. This year, there has been a broad counteroffensive, with Ukrainian soldiers able to take back hundreds of kilometers of lost ground. Both sides have traded blows in recent weeks, with Russia pounding Ukraine's energy infrastructure and Kyiv forces striking the Crimean Bridge and oil refineries. Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has welcomed a £260m package from the Coalition of the Willing to boost its war defences this winter. This includes drones that can fly up to 625 miles and carry heavier warheads. Ukraine has been carrying out attacks in Russia since 2024, although since 2025 it has not had a presence within the country. Around one-fifth of Ukraine is now under Russian control, including Crimea, which was annexed in 2014. "Russia is not letting up in the brutality of its attacks, so it is important to continue supporting Ukraine," Mr Zelenskyy tweeted in the aftermath of the meetings.

Russian President Vladimir Putin appears in no hurry to strike a peace deal. Picture: Planetpix/Alamy

What is the situation in Russia? Russia is increasingly turning to drone warfare as it considers new ways to rejuvenate its forces, having now lost at least 280,000 servicemen. It failed to make ground in its 2026 spring offensive and is increasingly looking to cyber attacks as well as looking for assistance from allies North Korea and Belarus. On a diplomatic front, there have been gains for Russia, though, with Mr Putin coming in from the cold to now be welcomed to talks by Mr Trump, with the US president calling him a "friend" and telling European leaders not to arm Ukraine. UK defence secretary Wes Streeting said in response: “It’s no good Putin turning up to international summits, walking up the red carpet and talking the language of peace, if in the days that follow we see heavy bombardment, particularly of civilian infrastructure. “So I think in Europe we know exactly who we’re dealing with in Putin … he is a cold-blooded killer.”

Volodymyr Zelenskyy at a peace summit alongside European leaders. Picture: Imago/Alamy

Could there be a peace agreement in 2027? Russia and Ukraine appear no closer to agreeing to peace, with Russia stating that it will hit Ukraine with a "painful response" following the Crimean Bridge strikes. German Chancellor Mr Merz has said that the Kremlin's demands for Ukrainian sovereign territory are "not realistic". No deal is imminent, but at the recent Coalition of the Willing summit, Mr Burnham said: "This clearly has got to be a moment to move towards peace because of the US involvement that we've seen today and the progress clearly that is being made. "Europe is ready to enter these negotiations; we are clear about what we will accept and what we won't accept, but we are also clear that we stand with Ukraine today, tomorrow, for as long as it takes, until this unjust war is over." Mr Trump is occupying a different position from his European counterparts, having agreed to an oil deal with Russia and eased sanctions. After his meeting with Mr Xi and Mr Putin, the US president hit back at criticism and said: "The stupid people - some of them in this room - say, 'oh, it's terrible. He gets along'. I get along with Russia. I get along with China. I get along with a lot of people. Some people I don't get along with."

Сьогодні, у День Гідності та Свободи, Україна згадує людей, які справді змінили нашу історію і допомогли Україні зберегти незалежність. Сміливість і небайдужість українців проявили себе в 2004-му, коли люди сказали, що БЕЗ них долю України не вирішать. І у 2014-му, коли… pic.twitter.com/wqEmCLItTl — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) November 21, 2026