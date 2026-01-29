The Government has confirmed the move to alleviate the cost-of-living crisis and soaring wholesale energy prices

By Chay Quinn

The £150 Warm Home Discount will be applied to energy bills for millions every winter for the rest of the decade, the Government says.

The Government have confirmed the move to alleviate the cost-of-living crisis and soaring wholesale energy prices. The average energy bill for a household in England, Wales and Scotland remaining on a standard variable tariff reached £1,758 a year this winter. Regulator Ofgem said the latest 0.2% increase to the cap, which took effect on January 1, was being driven by the funding of nuclear power projects and discounts to some households' winter bills. Read More: Water bills to be hiked for millions despite uproar over sewage in Britain's waterways Read More: Treasury offices to receive business rates cut as pubs face jump in bills

The latest extension to the Warm Home Discount will see eligible households provided with the £150 rebate on their energy bills every winter until 2030/1. It follows the Government's expansion of the Warm Home Discount last year, adding 2.7 million families to the scheme and bringing the total number of eligible households to around six million. All households in England and Wales who are receiving a qualifying means-tested benefit should get the discount automatically, as long as their supplier has more than 1,000 customers. Those who have not received a letter or the discount but think they are eligible should also call 0800 030 9322 by February 27, the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) said.

