The Met Office has said the south of England could expect temperatures of up to 15C at the start of next week during the day

Visitors enjoy a beautiful sunny but chilly day on Brighton Palace Pier. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

The intense storms and dull skies of a dreary winter are to make way for warmer temperatures and sunshine as spring nears, forecasters said.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The UK has experienced a "lack of sunshine" over the winter months this year, having had just 70% of its average sunshine so far. With one week left of winter, forecasters are expecting milder conditions and perhaps a bit more sunshine before the end of February. The Met Office has said the south of England could expect temperatures of up to 15C at the start of next week during the day. Senior meteorologist Greg Dewhurst said: "So temperatures throughout next week, by day look like to be around between 10 and 14C generally. Read More: British Gas profits tumble as household supply arm sees £80m warm weather hit Read More: End of wet weather in sight as warmer days in store for Brits

People sit outside cafes by market stalls in Market Place, Margate. Picture: Getty

"Any sunnier breaks, maybe locally 15C in the south." It has been a wet winter in the UK, with rainfall above the average for the last 30 years, but for some it has been much wetter than others. The meteorological winter, as used by forecasters, runs from the start of December to the end of February and the averages for rain and sun are calculated by using data from the past 30 years. Mr Dewhurst said that this winter does not look "remarkable" until it is broken down regionally for the "big differences" across the UK to be seen.