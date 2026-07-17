The RAC estimated that 14.1 million motorists will embark on journeys for holidays or day trips between Friday and Sunday

The RAC predicted Saturday will be the busiest day on the roads for getaway journeys. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

Warm and sunny weather is set to continue as drivers have been warned to expect the busiest summer getaway on the roads in four years.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

UK temperatures have topped 30C during the past 11 days and the grip of the long, hot summer is set to last for at least seven to 10 more days, forecasters said. And the RAC estimated that 14.1 million motorists will embark on journeys for holidays or day trips between Friday and Sunday. That is the second-highest since it began tracking the data in 2016, surpassed only by 18.8 million in 2022 when the easing of coronavirus restrictions sparked a surge in travel. Most schools in England and Wales break up for the summer holidays at the end of this week or early next week, while the academic year has already ended in Scotland and Northern Ireland. The RAC predicted Saturday will be the busiest day on the roads for getaway journeys, with 3.8 million planned. Read More: Weather to stay warm for 'next seven to 10 days', forecasters say Read More: Where are UK hosepipe bans, what happens if I use one, and should I report my neighbours?

UK temperatures have topped 30C during the past 11 days. Picture: Alamy

Friday and Sunday will each see an estimated 3.4 million. A further 6.8 million trips will be spread across the three-day period, with drivers unsure which exact day they will hit the road. Met Office spokesman Graham Madge said: “The settled and fine conditions people are currently enjoying look locked in for the next seven to 10 days and are likely to remain strong.” This weekend will see plenty of sunshine and dry weather, although there may be a few isolated showers and a dip in temperatures. It is too soon to say whether the heatwave conditions will last beyond the next 10 days and towards the end of July. David Hayter, the Met Office’s deputy chief meteorologist, said: “Every day for the last 11 days, somewhere in the UK has seen temperatures reach or exceed 30C.