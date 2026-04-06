The warmest temperature of the year so far could be set three times this week, forecasters said.

Parts of the UK could enjoy highs of 21C or 22C on Tuesday, with temperatures rising again on Wednesday, climbing as high as 24C in south-east England, before the weather cools off towards the end of the week.

The warmer spell comes in the wake of Storm Dave, which caused widespread damage and disruption over the Easter weekend as 70mph winds battered parts of northern England, Scotland and Wales.

A Met Office spokesperson said: “As Storm Dave has now moved away, and this high pressure is building behind it, we’re now dragging up warmer air from the continent.

“It’s one of the seasons where it can change really quickly, day on day.”

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