The warmer spell comes in the wake of Storm Dave, which caused widespread damage and disruption.

Crowds relax on the slopes of Greenwich Park overlooking the Queen’s House and the Canary Wharf financial district. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

The UK could have the warmest start to April in six years, with temperatures poised to climb as high as 24C today.

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Much of the country is forecast to enjoy highs of between 18C to 23C, well above the early April average of 12C to 15C. Western parts of Wales are on track for 24C, topping last week’s peak of 20.9C recorded in Pershore, Worcestershire. The warmer spell comes in the wake of Storm Dave, which caused widespread damage and disruption over the Easter weekend as 70mph winds battered parts of northern England, Scotland and Wales. Wednesday is expected to be even warmer, before temperatures are forecast to plunge on Thursday. Read more: Brits to bask in sunny weather with three warmest days of 2026 coming this week Read more: UK services industry hit by Iran war as ‘stagflation’ risks increase

A brief warmer spell to start this week but turning more unsettled later...



More details here 👇 pic.twitter.com/x3E9fmQZWt — Met Office (@metoffice) April 6, 2026

Met Office meteorologist Greg Dewhurst said the weather was “unusually warm” for the time of year, adding: “The average temperature should be around 15C.” He said: “The wind is coming in from a southerly direction, and with not many clouds around, it should be well above the early April average. “The last time we saw similar temperatures this time of year was in 2020, when we reached 26C in Cornwall.” There is also a “very high” red pollen warning in place across England and Wales for Tuesday, as a result of the warmer weather, with a particularly high tree pollen count expected. “With warm, sunny, light winds, all the trees are coming out,” Mr Dewhurst said. This will affect hayfever sufferers, who may experience a runny or blocked nose, sneezing, and itchy, red eyes There are also high pollen warnings in place for Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Stunning morning over rural Flintshire and the Clwydian Range. Picture: Alamy