Warning after first Asian hornets nest found in Wales
A nest of invasive Asian hornets has been found for the first time in Wales.
Also known as a yellow-legged hornet, the insect is a harmful invasive species originating from east Asia and was first recorded in Europe in 2004.
The dead nest was found near Wrexham and has resulted in calls from the Welsh Government for people to be "vigilant" in the coming months and report any suspected sightings.
The species is a predator of pollinators like honeybees and not generally aggressive, but it may sting if provoked.
It is the first confirmed discovery of the insect in Wales.
Huw Irranca-Davies, deputy first minister of Wales, said: "The National Bee Unit has years of experience tracking and locating yellow-legged hornets so their expertise will be invaluable in helping us take action against the insect in Wales.
"I'd like to thank beekeepers and members of the public who I know remain alert and continue to report suspected sightings
"We need everyone to become familiar with what yellow-legged hornets look like.
"As the weather warms up in the spring and especially on into the summer, please continue to be vigilant."