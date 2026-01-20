A nest of invasive Asian hornets has been found for the first time in Wales.

Also known as a yellow-legged hornet, the insect is a harmful invasive species originating from east Asia and was first recorded in Europe in 2004.

The dead nest was found near Wrexham and has resulted in calls from the Welsh Government for people to be "vigilant" in the coming months and report any suspected sightings.

The species is a predator of pollinators like honeybees and not generally aggressive, but it may sting if provoked.

It is the first confirmed discovery of the insect in Wales.