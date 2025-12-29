The World Health Organisation (WHO) has said that children under one should not use screens.

By Ella Bennett

There is a “blind spot” surrounding screen time among babies, experts have said as a study has been launched to assess the impact of screen usage among the youngest people in society.

Experts from the universities of Leeds, Nottingham, Aston and Leeds Trinity are to assess the impact of screen time on babies. The study has been funded by the 1001 Critical Days Foundation, a charity set up by former health minister, Dame Andrea Leadsom, which aims to give babies the best start in life. Former education and health minister, Will Quince, who has just been appointed as chief executive of the charity, said: “We know anecdotally that even newborn babies are exposed to screens. “As education minister, I saw first-hand how often babies are overlooked – there is a real, baby blind-spot." Read more: Flu hospital admissions fall as health officials warn virus ‘still with us’ Read more: 'Fit and healthy' man, 26, who thought he 'had the flu' dies

He added: “Take screen time, where the debate focuses on young people, social media and banning phones in schools, whilst babies are increasingly being exposed to screens. “Some babies are now spending more than four hours a day in front of screens. “This is an important study – it’s not about shaming parents – it’s about having the evidence needed to break the baby blind-spot and give parents and carers the information they need to help give their baby the best start in life.” Experts say that children should learn through interacting with adults and the world around them. Some have said that use of a screen time when a child is very young can lead to longer-term issues with attention, communication, problem solving and communication difficulties.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has said that children under one should not use screens. Picture: Alamy