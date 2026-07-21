A charity has warned of the potentially fatal danger high temperatures pose to small pets, after a number of animals died in the recent heatwaves.

A 13-day run of temperatures hitting 30C has already been recorded in the UK, and while temperatures have now cooled, the 15-day unbroken dry spell from 1997 was broken.

Blue Cross, a charity which helps at-risk pets, said that in the past week it has taken in three pets whose animal companions died during the hot weather.

The charity’s rehoming centre in Kimpton, Hertfordshire, took in a chinchilla and a rabbit after their furry friends died, and its centre in Burford, Oxfordshire, took in a guinea pig whose sister had died in the heat.

'Heartbreaking'

Kellie Brooks, centre manager at Blue Cross Hertfordshire, said: “These are heartbreaking cases that highlight just how dangerous hot weather can be for small pets.

“They can deteriorate incredibly quickly in high temperatures, and sadly the consequences can be fatal.”

The organisation urged owners to protect their pets from direct sunlight, provide them with constant access to fresh, cool water, and to check on their health regularly during extreme heat.

They also recommend that owners fill empty bottles with water and freeze them to put in their pets’ enclosures to cool them down.