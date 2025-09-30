'I’m sure a lot of people will be happy to have that handset - but we know people will target those high value phones'

Police have warned of new wave of phone-snatching as new iPhone released. Picture: LBC

By Danielle de Wolfe

Police have told LBC they're bracing for another spike in phone thefts, after the release of the new iPhone.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Officers with the British Transport Police (BTP) have arrested more than a dozen people in a week linked to previous crimes to get ahead of the curve. Superintendent John Loveless, who leads the force’s national action to target robberies, told us: “We know as we approach this season, autumn and winter, we see phone thefts going up. “Just a fortnight ago, Apple released the iPhone 17 which is a really sought after device - I’m sure a lot of people will be happy to have that handset - but we know people will seek, unfortunately, to target those high value phones. “Every year we see the weather and the release of new devices having an impact on the number of these crimes that happen, and we’re determined to go after those who are out to steal from people and particularly those who are threatening to use force to do so.” Read more: Woman, 43, charged with murder of her three children after trio stabbed to death Read more: Mum-of-five, 34, killed by her own dog in freak chicken nugget accident

Police have warned the new iPhone 17 release could see a rise in phone snatching. Picture: LBC

Last week, officers in London detained 13 outstanding suspects who have been linked to thefts on the rail network in recent months. Among them was an 18-year-old man, living in Brixton, South London, who was accused of using a phone which had been taken from a victim at West Norwood Station last year. Speaking to LBC in the back of a police van, as a team from the BTP’s Operational Support Unit headed to the address, Sergeant Douglas - one of the team leaders - said: “This is about going after high harm offenders who we know about. “This man is due to be arrested for handling stolen goods so we’re going to wake him up and bring him in for questioning.” The teenager told police he was shocked as he was asked to get dressed and led out of the door and into the back of a van, with curious neighbours looking on. Officers on the rail network say they’re seeing phone snatchers - both opportunistic and as part of criminal networks - as young as 14.

Among them was an 18-year-old man, living in Brixton, South London, who was accused of using a phone which had been taken from a victim at West Norwood Station last year. Picture: LBC