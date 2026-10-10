The Category 2 storm caused power cuts to more than 500,000 homes, flooded roads and sparked mass evacuations as it reached Florida

Strong winds battered a deserted beach in Mon Louis Island, Alabama. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy

By Katy Dartford

Hurricane Isaias has made landfall in the US, bringing winds of more than 100mph and the risk of floods, storm surges and tornadoes.

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The National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Saturday that post-tropical cyclone Isaias was moving over southern Alabama and the threat of flash flooding and strong winds has spread farther inland. The tropical storm is about 55 miles (88.5 km) south-southwest of Montgomery, with maximum sustained winds of 65 mph (100 kmh), the agency added. Continued weakening is expected, but Isaias will continue to produce gusty winds well inland before weakening below gale force later on Saturday, NHC said. Isaias hit Florida's Gulf Coast as a dangerous Category 2 storm, grounding flights and leaving hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses in Florida and Alabama without power. Homes have also been evacuated in several counties, and there have been warnings of tornadoes and flash flooding across parts of Alabama, Georgia, the Florida Panhandle and the Carolinas. Read More: Zelenskyy says deal letting Russia sell diesel to US is 'a gift to Putin' Read More: Tsunami warnings issued after 7.7 magnitude earthquake rocks Panama

Vehicles drive through a flooded street in New Orleans, Louisiana. Picture: Tyler Kaufman/Getty

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis warned residents to expect power outages, fuel shortages and the closure of bridges and highways. "The storm is here. Buckle down at this point. Don't be getting out on the roads," he said. Isaias, the first hurricane of the 2026 Atlantic season, is expected to weaken as it moves through the Deep South, but produce gusty winds well inland through Saturday, even after it becomes post-tropical, the US National Hurricane Centre said. Alabama's emergency management agency said the hurricane has downed trees and power lines, making travel hazardous in Houston County, which is under a flash flood warning. "Due to the impacts of Hurricane Isaias, all Houston County roads are closed until further notice," it posted on X. "These road closures will remain in effect until conditions are deemed safe for travel." Isaias is expected to cross Alabama and go into the Tennessee Valley over the weekend, the NHC said.

A man looks at his tablet for storm information as he takes shelter in preparation for Isaias arriving in Alabama. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy

President Donald Trump, asked about hurricane preparations, told reporters outside the White House, "We're watching it very closely, the hurricane," adding that it was "under control." The US president scrapped his plans to attend Saturday's football game between the University of Georgia and the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa as the hurricane loomed.

Restaurant employees move a table from a flooded dock in New Orleans, Louisiana. Picture: Tyler Kaufman/Getty

More than 412,000 people in Florida and nearly 243,000 in Alabama lost power as the storm hit shore, according to power outage tracking firm PowerOutage.us. "Emergency declarations have been approved in Florida and Alabama to ensure federal resources are available to respond to Isaias," Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said on X. Florida's emergency services urged residents to shelter in place and watch for hurricane conditions across the north of the state.

Winds pick up ahead of Hurricane Isaias in Pensacola Beach, Florida. Picture: Joe Raedle/Getty