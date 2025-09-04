A rare Erythristic Badger is released from a trap after being vaccinated. Picture: Getty

By Josef Al Shemary

Scientists have warned that an urgent "step change" is needed to eradicate bovine tuberculosis by the target year of 2038, after hundreds of thousands of animals have been slaughtered to control it.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The disease spreads from badgers to cattle, and from cow to cow, devastating British farms as it spreads. It has come back to the spotlight in recent weeks after TV presenter Jeremy Clarkson reported cases on his farm in Oxfordshire. But unsuccessful efforts to control it have been ongoing for years, as scientists advising the Government warn the UK won’t meet its target of wiping out the disease by 2038. Read more: New Green Party leader 'will talk to anyone who wants to take the fight to Reform' Read more: Summer’s over: Heavy rain and strong winds expected as met office warns of flooding and travel disruption

A herd of dairy cows. Picture: Getty

Efforts to control the disease cost taxpayers an estimated £100 million a year, while hundreds of thousands of badgers and cows have been compulsorily slaughtered to stem its spread, prompting fierce criticism from wildlife campaigners. A leading group of scientists on Thursday warned that there is only a "small chance" of achieving bovine TB-free status by 2038 unless the issue is treated with a similar urgency seen during the Covid-19 pandemic. It came as they published an updated report on England's bovine TB strategy at the request of the Government, which aims to eradicate the disease by 2038. While there has been significant progress in terms of scientific advances and TB prevalence in national herds, the scientists said more urgency, money and political consensus are necessary to meet the target. Professor Sir Charles Godfray, from the University of Oxford, who worked on the report, said: "We think achieving the bovine TB-free status by that time is possible, but it is going to be tough. "We need a step change... in the urgency in which we treat this disease, and the resources devoted to eradication." Sir Charles said that while there is no close parallel between bovine TB and Covid-19, he cited the "real concentration" and expedited progress demonstrated during the pandemic. "We want something equivalent of that for this disease, which costs the taxpayer £100 million a year in England, costs the farming community about the same, and has real effects on farmers' livelihoods and mental health, as well as being a real issue for the wildlife reservoir," he said. Badger culling has long been a part of the Government's response to bovine TB despite strong opposition from animal welfare and wildlife groups, including Queen guitarist Sir Brian May. Earlier this year, ministers announced a commitment to end the practice before the next election. The scientists said it is possible to meet the 2038 target without culling badgers but considerable effort and resources will need to go towards other non-lethal measures, such as badger vaccinations and biosecurity measures. They also called for more speed in processing an application for a licence to use a newly developed vaccination on cattle.

Protesters are against the government's legislation that mandates the culling of badgers, in September 2024. Picture: Alamy