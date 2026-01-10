Police said a man had been found dead after a tree fell onto a caravan in Cornwall after the storm brought winds of almost 100mph and a rare red warning for “dangerous, stormy” winds

Aerial view of the mountains and hills of the Brecon Beacons which are covered in deep snow after Storm Goretti. Picture: Graham Hunt/Alamy Live News

By Rebecca Henrys

Warnings for snow, ice, wind and rain remain in force for the weekend as the UK braces for further wintry weather following Storm Goretti.

Police said a man had been found dead after a tree fell onto a caravan in Cornwall after the storm brought winds of almost 100mph and a rare red warning for “dangerous, stormy” winds in the South West was issued by forecasters. Devon and Cornwall Police said emergency services were called at about 7.35pm on Thursday to the Mawgan area of Helston where work took place on Friday to remove the tree. A man in his 50s was found dead within the vehicle. His death is not being treated as suspicious and his next of kin have been informed, police said. Read more: Man found dead after tree falls on caravan during Storm Goretti Read more: Tens of thousands still without power as snow and ice warnings in place across UK

Aerial view of a property extensively damaged by fallen trees caused by Storm Goretti on January 10, 2026 in Falmouth. Picture: Hugh Hastings/Getty Images

Almost 22,200 properties were without power in the South West at 5.30pm on Saturday, according to the National Grid’s website, along with some 1,155 in the West Midlands and around 580 in the East Midlands. Downing Street said support was being offered to homes left without power. Yellow warnings for wind, rain, snow and ice remain in force across the rest of the weekend as National Rail warned disruption to train travel is possible until Monday. A new amber alert for snow has been issued by the Met Office for Aberdeenshire, Moray, Central Tayside and Fife and Highland in Scotland and is in place from 3am until 2pm on Sunday. The forecaster warned that between 2cm and 5cm of snowfall is likely at low levels with up to 30cm above 300m elevation in the warning area and that blizzard conditions and deep drifts are possible. A yellow warning for snow and ice will be in force for much of Scotland, the East and West Midlands, north-east and north-west England and Yorkshire from 2am until 3pm on Sunday. Between 2cm and 5cm of snow is likely in the warning area, with 10-20cm possible above 200 metres.

Motorists cross floodwaters from the River Beult following heavy rain near Ashford in Kent. Picture: Alamy

In south-west Scotland, Lothian Border and Strathclyde, a yellow warning for rain is in place from 2am on Sunday until the end of the day as the Met Office warned up to 90mm of rain could fall in the area. Another alert for rain covers north eastern areas of Scotland between 2am on Sunday until 10am on Monday, where up to 110mm of rain could be possible over parts of Skye, Lochaber, Argyll and the Trossachs, the forecaster said. In Northern Ireland, a yellow alert for rain runs from 9pm on Saturday until 9pm on Sunday, with forecasters warning up to 60mm of rainfall is possible on higher ground. Yellow alerts for wind are also in place for much of Scotland for most of Sunday which could see gusts of up to 70mph. The Met Office has advised those within the regions covered by alerts to prepare for delays to journeys which could involve dangerous driving conditions and to take extra time when travelling to help avoid slips and falls on the ice.

People view the wreckage of a sea wall damaged during Storm Goretti on January 10, 2026 in Folkestone. Picture: Sarah Tilotta/Getty Images