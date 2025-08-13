Weather warnings have been issued for thunderstorms and heat alerts have been extended as the fourth heatwave of the summer continues.

The Met Office has issued a yellow thunderstorm warning covering northern Scotland until 10pm on Thursday.

Flood alerts have also been issued for Scotland. It comes as heat health alerts were extended into next week for much of England.

The UK Health Security Agency said yellow warnings will now be in place for Yorkshire and Humber, the East and West Midlands, London and the South East, South West and East of England until 6pm on August 18.

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency said heavy thundery showers or rain may affect the region on Thursday, with a risk of significant localised flooding effects from surface water and smaller rivers.

Heavy rain and thunder hit London and Kent on Wednesday afternoon.

